보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 12,036.800 today, reflecting a 0.491% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.938% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 12,036.800 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 11,903.900 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.590% increase in value.