Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kyrgystani soms is currently 48.204 today, reflecting a 0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.326% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 48.852 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 48.106 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.790% decrease in value.