보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 47.791 today, reflecting a -0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.595% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 48.656 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 47.449 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.954% decrease in value.