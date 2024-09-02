Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Japanese yen is currently 83.049 today, reflecting a 0.584% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.961% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 83.049 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 81.953 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.442% increase in value.