보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 일본 엔으로 is currently 86.695 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.235% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 86.962 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 85.813 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.311% decrease in value.