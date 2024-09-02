Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Fijian dollars is currently 1.256 today, reflecting a 0.776% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.837% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.275 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.246 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.087% increase in value.