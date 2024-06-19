보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 ~ 피지 달러 Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 ~ 피지 달러 history summary. This is the 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 (BAM) ~ 피지 달러 (FJD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BAM and FJD historical data from 19-06-2019 to 19-06-2024.
보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 ~ 피지 달러 exchange rate history
The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 ~ 피지 달러 is currently 1.235 today, reflecting a -0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.429% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 ~ 피지 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 1.251 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.228 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.655% increase in value.
보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 → 피지 달러 변환 방법
- 1
금액 입력
변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.
- 2
통화 선택
드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BAM을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 FJD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.
- 3
이상입니다.
환율계산기에 현재 BAM → FJD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.
