Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Colombian pesos is currently 2,365.000 today, reflecting a 0.215% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 2.719% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2,365.000 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2,294.350 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.718% increase in value.