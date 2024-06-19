보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 2,278.530 today, reflecting a 0.716% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.805% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 2,282.140 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2,195.000 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.081% increase in value.