Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Botswanan pulas is currently 7.552 today, reflecting a 0.683% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.919% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 7.622 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 7.492 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.724% increase in value.