보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 보츠와나식 풀라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 보츠와나식 풀라 is currently 7.413 today, reflecting a -0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.507% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 보츠와나식 풀라 has fluctuated between a high of 7.572 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 7.413 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.