Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 47.508 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.935% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 47.997 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 47.352 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.359% decrease in value.