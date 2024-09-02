Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Brazilian reais is currently 3.177 today, reflecting a 0.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 1.297% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 3.208 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.130 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.934% decrease in value.