보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Brazilian reais is currently 2.987 today, reflecting a 0.540% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.244% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 2.998 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2.926 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 1.322% increase in value.