Azerbaijani manat to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Vietnamese dongs is currently 14,635.500 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 14,650.300 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 14,592.900 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.204% decrease in value.