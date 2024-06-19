아제르바이잔 마나트 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 14,977.800 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 14,984.700 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 14,961.500 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.081% decrease in value.