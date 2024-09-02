Azerbaijani manat to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Uruguayan pesos is currently 23.740 today, reflecting a 0.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.621% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 23.784 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 23.593 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.