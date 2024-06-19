아제르바이잔 마나트 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 우루과이 페소로 is currently 23.070 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.923% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 23.200 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 22.860 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.878% increase in value.