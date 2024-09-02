Azerbaijani manat to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Ugandan shillings is currently 2,188.710 today, reflecting a 0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.197% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,188.710 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2,183.300 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.108% increase in value.