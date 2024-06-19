아제르바이잔 마나트 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 우간다 실링 is currently 2,196.970 today, reflecting a 0.414% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 2,207.640 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,175.830 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.489% decrease in value.