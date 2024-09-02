Azerbaijani manat to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to New Taiwan dollars is currently 18.843 today, reflecting a 0.252% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.642% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 18.851 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 18.723 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.