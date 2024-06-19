아제르바이잔 마나트 to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 to New Taiwan dollars is currently 19.033 today, reflecting a -0.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 19.072 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 19.007 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.