Azerbaijani manat to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Tunisian dinars is currently 1.795 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.394% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.797 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.784 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.295% increase in value.