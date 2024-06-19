아제르바이잔 마나트 튀니지 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 튀니지 디나르 is currently 1.844 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.132% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 튀니지 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 1.852 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.832 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.262% increase in value.