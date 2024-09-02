Azerbaijani manat to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Rwandan francs is currently 783.749 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.350% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 784.492 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 780.888 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.250% increase in value.