아제르바이잔 마나트 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 르완다 프랑 is currently 769.218 today, reflecting a 0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.053% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 770.851 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 767.842 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.179% increase in value.