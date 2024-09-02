Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty is currently 2.274 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.844% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.284 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.252 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.