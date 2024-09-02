Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty history summary. This is the Azerbaijani manat (AZN) to Polish zloty (PLN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AZN and PLN historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
1 AZN = 2.27355 PLN
Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty is currently 2.274 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.844% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.284 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.252 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.
