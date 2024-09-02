Azerbaijani manat to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 21.692 today, reflecting a 0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.157% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 22.192 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 21.587 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.468% increase in value.