Azerbaijani manat to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Mongolian tugriks is currently 1,988.450 today, reflecting a -0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 1,991.010 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1,986.430 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.156% increase in value.