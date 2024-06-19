아제르바이잔 마나트 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 1,995.400 today, reflecting a 0.450% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.470% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 1,995.400 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,985.900 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.