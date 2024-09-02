Azerbaijani manat to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Myanmar kyats is currently 1,235.780 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1,237.710 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1,235.780 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.097% decrease in value.