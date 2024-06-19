아제르바이잔 마나트 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 to Myanmar kyats is currently 1,236.520 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1,237.860 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1,235.870 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.082% increase in value.