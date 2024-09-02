Azerbaijani manat to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Moldovan leus is currently 10.263 today, reflecting a 0.744% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 10.346 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 10.187 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.116% decrease in value.