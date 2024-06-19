아제르바이잔 마나트 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 10.510 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 10.519 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 10.376 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.917% decrease in value.