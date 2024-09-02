Azerbaijani manat to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Ethiopian birrs is currently 65.003 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 65.849 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 63.643 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.