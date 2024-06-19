아제르바이잔 마나트 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. is currently 33.796 today, reflecting a -0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 33.845 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 33.757 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.132% decrease in value.