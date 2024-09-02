Azerbaijani manat to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Costa Rican colóns is currently 305.205 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -1.330% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 310.130 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 304.957 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.068% decrease in value.