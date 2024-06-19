아제르바이잔 마나트 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 306.252 today, reflecting a -0.436% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.724% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 311.752 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 305.487 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.465% decrease in value.