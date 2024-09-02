Azerbaijani manat to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 1.039 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.909% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 1.041 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.029 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.344% increase in value.