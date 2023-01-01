Argentine pesos to Nepalese rupees today

Convert ARS to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
377.47 npr

1.00000 ARS = 0.37747 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540951.370450.9220518.2451.3487518.24330.806159
1 AUD0.6489510.8893540.59835911.84010.87527111.8390.523157
1 CAD0.7296871.1244110.67280213.31310.98416613.31190.588244
1 EUR1.084551.671241.48632119.78761.4627919.78580.87435

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 ARS0.37747 NPR
5 ARS1.88734 NPR
10 ARS3.77468 NPR
20 ARS7.54936 NPR
50 ARS18.87340 NPR
100 ARS37.74680 NPR
250 ARS94.36700 NPR
500 ARS188.73400 NPR
1000 ARS377.46800 NPR
2000 ARS754.93600 NPR
5000 ARS1887.34000 NPR
10000 ARS3774.68000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 NPR2.64923 ARS
5 NPR13.24615 ARS
10 NPR26.49230 ARS
20 NPR52.98460 ARS
50 NPR132.46150 ARS
100 NPR264.92300 ARS
250 NPR662.30750 ARS
500 NPR1324.61500 ARS
1000 NPR2649.23000 ARS
2000 NPR5298.46000 ARS
5000 NPR13246.15000 ARS
10000 NPR26492.30000 ARS