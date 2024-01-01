2,000 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ugandan shillings

Convert ANG to UGX at the real exchange rate

2,000 ang
4,153,080 ugx

ƒ1.000 ANG = Ush2,077 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 ANG to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,084.36002,127.9400
Low2,074.30002,063.1300
Average2,079.21102,079.8244
Change-0.09%-2.42%
View full history

1 ANG to UGX stats

The performance of ANG to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,084.3600 and a 30 day low of 2,074.3000. This means the 30 day average was 2,079.2110. The change for ANG to UGX was -0.09.

The performance of ANG to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,127.9400 and a 90 day low of 2,063.1300. This means the 90 day average was 2,079.8244. The change for ANG to UGX was -2.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.8411.34983.87
1 EUR1.10610.8421.7681.44319.7241.49192.723
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1011.71523.4371.772110.176
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1530.84352.431

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Ugandan Shilling
1 ANG2,076.54000 UGX
5 ANG10,382.70000 UGX
10 ANG20,765.40000 UGX
20 ANG41,530.80000 UGX
50 ANG103,827.00000 UGX
100 ANG207,654.00000 UGX
250 ANG519,135.00000 UGX
500 ANG1,038,270.00000 UGX
1000 ANG2,076,540.00000 UGX
2000 ANG4,153,080.00000 UGX
5000 ANG10,382,700.00000 UGX
10000 ANG20,765,400.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 UGX0.00048 ANG
5 UGX0.00241 ANG
10 UGX0.00482 ANG
20 UGX0.00963 ANG
50 UGX0.02408 ANG
100 UGX0.04816 ANG
250 UGX0.12039 ANG
500 UGX0.24079 ANG
1000 UGX0.48157 ANG
2000 UGX0.96314 ANG
5000 UGX2.40785 ANG
10000 UGX4.81570 ANG