Armenian dram to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.407% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.046 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.045 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.