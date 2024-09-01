Armenian dram to Singapore dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Armenian dram to Singapore dollars history summary. This is the Armenian dram (AMD) to Singapore dollars (SGD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AMD and SGD historical data from 01-09-2019 to 01-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
AMD to SGD conversion chart
1 AMD = 0.00336 SGD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Armenian dram to Singapore dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Singapore dollars is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.187% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.416% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Armenian drams to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.