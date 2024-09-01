Armenian dram to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Pakistani rupees is currently 0.719 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.420% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.721 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.716 on 25-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.641% increase in value.