Armenian dram to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Lebanese pounds is currently 230.682 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.111% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 231.376 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 229.893 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.406% increase in value.