United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritian rupees today

Convert AED to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
12,211.10 mur

1.00000 AED = 12.21110 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2335287.250.921150.80602955.68511.3698517.2772
1 INR0.012014413.451130.01106710.009683950.6690230.01645790.207575
1 PKR0.003481290.2897610.003206790.002806020.1938560.004768840.0601469
1 EUR1.085690.3583311.83910.87560.45171.4871118.7561

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.21110 MUR
5 AED61.05550 MUR
10 AED122.11100 MUR
20 AED244.22200 MUR
50 AED610.55500 MUR
100 AED1221.11000 MUR
250 AED3052.77500 MUR
500 AED6105.55000 MUR
1000 AED12211.10000 MUR
2000 AED24422.20000 MUR
5000 AED61055.50000 MUR
10000 AED122111.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.08189 AED
5 MUR0.40946 AED
10 MUR0.81893 AED
20 MUR1.63786 AED
50 MUR4.09465 AED
100 MUR8.18930 AED
250 MUR20.47325 AED
500 MUR40.94650 AED
1000 MUR81.89300 AED
2000 MUR163.78600 AED
5000 MUR409.46500 AED
10000 MUR818.93000 AED