5,000 South African rand to Pakistani rupees

Convert ZAR to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 zar
73,034.50 pkr

1.000 ZAR = 14.61 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
How to convert South African rand to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Pakistani Rupee
1 ZAR14.60690 PKR
5 ZAR73.03450 PKR
10 ZAR146.06900 PKR
20 ZAR292.13800 PKR
50 ZAR730.34500 PKR
100 ZAR1,460.69000 PKR
250 ZAR3,651.72500 PKR
500 ZAR7,303.45000 PKR
1000 ZAR14,606.90000 PKR
2000 ZAR29,213.80000 PKR
5000 ZAR73,034.50000 PKR
10000 ZAR146,069.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South African Rand
1 PKR0.06846 ZAR
5 PKR0.34230 ZAR
10 PKR0.68461 ZAR
20 PKR1.36921 ZAR
50 PKR3.42303 ZAR
100 PKR6.84606 ZAR
250 PKR17.11515 ZAR
500 PKR34.23030 ZAR
1000 PKR68.46060 ZAR
2000 PKR136.92120 ZAR
5000 PKR342.30300 ZAR
10000 PKR684.60600 ZAR