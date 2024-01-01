10 thousand South African rand to Costa Rican colóns

Convert ZAR to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 zar
264,125 crc

1.000 ZAR = 26.41 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.9331.4681.6580.9718.072
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0611.7181.941.13521.147
1 USD0.9410.804183.6511.3811.5590.91216.999
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Costa Rican Colón
1 ZAR26.41250 CRC
5 ZAR132.06250 CRC
10 ZAR264.12500 CRC
20 ZAR528.25000 CRC
50 ZAR1,320.62500 CRC
100 ZAR2,641.25000 CRC
250 ZAR6,603.12500 CRC
500 ZAR13,206.25000 CRC
1000 ZAR26,412.50000 CRC
2000 ZAR52,825.00000 CRC
5000 ZAR132,062.50000 CRC
10000 ZAR264,125.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / South African Rand
1 CRC0.03786 ZAR
5 CRC0.18930 ZAR
10 CRC0.37861 ZAR
20 CRC0.75722 ZAR
50 CRC1.89305 ZAR
100 CRC3.78609 ZAR
250 CRC9.46523 ZAR
500 CRC18.93045 ZAR
1000 CRC37.86090 ZAR
2000 CRC75.72180 ZAR
5000 CRC189.30450 ZAR
10000 CRC378.60900 ZAR