1.000 XPF = 0.03262 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Qatari Rial
1 XPF0.03262 QAR
5 XPF0.16308 QAR
10 XPF0.32615 QAR
20 XPF0.65230 QAR
50 XPF1.63076 QAR
100 XPF3.26152 QAR
250 XPF8.15380 QAR
500 XPF16.30760 QAR
1000 XPF32.61520 QAR
2000 XPF65.23040 QAR
5000 XPF163.07600 QAR
10000 XPF326.15200 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFP Franc
1 QAR30.66050 XPF
5 QAR153.30250 XPF
10 QAR306.60500 XPF
20 QAR613.21000 XPF
50 QAR1,533.02500 XPF
100 QAR3,066.05000 XPF
250 QAR7,665.12500 XPF
500 QAR15,330.25000 XPF
1000 QAR30,660.50000 XPF
2000 QAR61,321.00000 XPF
5000 QAR153,302.50000 XPF
10000 QAR306,605.00000 XPF