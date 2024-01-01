500 CFP francs to Malawian kwachas

Convert XPF to MWK at the real exchange rate

500 xpf
7,738.30 mwk

1.000 XPF = 15.48 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8691.4681.6570.96918.085
1 GBP1.1711.243104.0181.7191.941.13421.167
1 USD0.9420.804183.6691.3831.560.91317.027
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Malawian Kwacha
1 XPF15.47660 MWK
5 XPF77.38300 MWK
10 XPF154.76600 MWK
20 XPF309.53200 MWK
50 XPF773.83000 MWK
100 XPF1,547.66000 MWK
250 XPF3,869.15000 MWK
500 XPF7,738.30000 MWK
1000 XPF15,476.60000 MWK
2000 XPF30,953.20000 MWK
5000 XPF77,383.00000 MWK
10000 XPF154,766.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / CFP Franc
1 MWK0.06461 XPF
5 MWK0.32307 XPF
10 MWK0.64614 XPF
20 MWK1.29227 XPF
50 MWK3.23069 XPF
100 MWK6.46137 XPF
250 MWK16.15343 XPF
500 MWK32.30685 XPF
1000 MWK64.61370 XPF
2000 MWK129.22740 XPF
5000 MWK323.06850 XPF
10000 MWK646.13700 XPF